DCS investigates inmate's involvement in social media live stream

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is investigating reports that an inmate, who social media users have said is Vybz Kartel was involved in an Instagram live stream with international artiste Rvssian.

A search of the inmate's cell and adjoining cells have been carried out by the DCS search team from the Caribbean Search Centre and contraband was found and removed, DCS said.

The DCS said sanctions are pending.

The department further advised that these actions are taken seriously and efforts are being made to limit a reoccurrence of this nature.