DCS phone lines active
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is advising the public that its phone lines are active.
During the two-week suspension of external visits to correctional centres, relatives and friends of inmates, and children within the care of the DCS, who have concerns or queries about their loved ones can contact the phone numbers listed below between the hours of 9:00 am to 5:00 pm:
Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre — 876- 928-1281-3
St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre — 876-984-3005-6
Horizon Adult Remand Centre — 876- 923- 0105
South Camp Adult Correctional Centre — 876-988-8711
Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre — 876- 984-2244/ 749-3742
Richmond Farm Adult Correctional Centre — 876 -992-0119
New Broughton Sunset Adult Correctional Centre — 876- 817-2256
Juvenile Correctional Centres
Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre — 876- 948-8163
Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre — 876-789-0745
South Camp Juvenile Correctional and Remand Centre — 876-906-2832
Hilltop Juvenile Correctional Centre — 876-906-2832
The DCS further noted measures are in place to safeguard the health and wellness of inmates, children and staff to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
