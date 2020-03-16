 DCS phone lines active

DCS phone lines active

Monday, March 16, 2020

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is advising the public that its phone lines are active.

During the two-week suspension of external visits to correctional centres, relatives and friends of inmates, and children within the care of the DCS, who have concerns or queries about their loved ones can contact the phone numbers listed below between the hours of 9:00 am to 5:00 pm:

 

Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre — 876- 928-1281-3

St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre — 876-984-3005-6

Horizon Adult Remand Centre — 876- 923- 0105

South Camp Adult Correctional Centre — 876-988-8711

Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre — 876- 984-2244/ 749-3742

Richmond Farm Adult Correctional Centre — 876 -992-0119

New Broughton Sunset Adult Correctional Centre — 876- 817-2256

 

Juvenile Correctional Centres

Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre — 876- 948-8163

Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre — 876-789-0745

South Camp Juvenile Correctional and Remand Centre — 876-906-2832

Hilltop Juvenile Correctional Centre — 876-906-2832

 

The DCS further noted measures are in place to safeguard the health and wellness of inmates, children and staff to prevent the spread of COVID-19.  

