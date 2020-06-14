DCS says upgrades needed to prevent repeat of Noel Chambers situation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) yesterday responded to the death of 81-year-old Noel Chambers, stating that upgrades are needed to prevent a repeat of the situation.

DCS, in a statement last evening, said efforts were made to ensure that Chambers, who was mentally ill, received internal psychiatric care and regular medical attention and treatment both internally and at public hospitals over the years.

Chambers died in custody earlier this year at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in Kingston. He had been incarcerated since February 1980 without being tried or convicted for an offence.

His case was brought to light by the Independent Commission of Investigations nearly two weeks ago.

The DCS said there are areas that have been identified where that must be transformed, modernised and strengthened within the administrative processes and medical capabilities to prevent a repeat of the situation.

The department said it will soon lay out plans for improvement and correction to the current system.

Read the full statement below:

The Department of Correctional Services, joins with the rest of Jamaica and by extension the various arms of Government in expressing condolences to the family of Mr Noel Chambers.

The DCS has been reviewing the recently published INDECOM report and we view some of the finding as quite troubling. Mr Noel Chambers was a mentally challenged inmate who was incarcerated at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre.

Despite the prevailing views, it should be noted that Mr Chambers' death has impacted the staff at our correctional centres.

It is accepted that the recent INDECOM (Independent Commission of Investigations) report around Mr Noel Chambers highlights the fact that mental illness remains a public health concern, one which we at the DCS have been grappling with for a number of years. There are areas that have been identified where the DCS must transform, modernize and strengthen within the administrative processes and our medical capabilities at our correctional centres.

Additionally, the department is seized of the fact that there are infrastructural challenges at our correctional centres, nonetheless, it has not escaped us that we are charged with the duty of care to our inmates especially the vulnerable, such as our mentally challenged.

The DCS would like to indicate that efforts were made to ensure that Mr Chambers received internal psychiatric care and regular medical attention and treatment both internally and at public hospitals over the years.

Admittedly there is room for improvement throughout the system, and from the part of the DCS, we are prioritizing the review of these vulnerabilities in order to implement the best measures for transformation, to ensure that there is never a repeat of this incident.

The law indicates that the unfit to plead should be assessed monthly and the report submitted to the requisite court. The DCS is seeking to strengthen the measures in place to ensure that a more structured and comprehensive approach is taken. It is our determined intension that our mentally challenged, and the most vulnerable, within the care of the DCS, must be provided with the necessary opportunities for successful reintegration.

Mr Chambers' case highlights the need for the strengthening of our medical capabilities even as the department continues to lobby for not only the upgrading of our medical unit, but further staff and infrastructural relevance. This current situation reminds us all of the dire need for more psychiatrist positions to ensure that the DCS can comply with the requirement for the volume of evaluations demanded in the courts.

The department reiterates the need for nurses and ward assistants to assist with the basic care of our mentally challenged inmates; a duty that currently falls on the shoulders of our correctional officers or other inmates who volunteer. The DCS will soon layout plans for improvement and correction to the current system.

The DCS will continue to engage with the Judiciary, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Ministry of Local Government and other stakeholder groups to ensure that we fulfil our duty of care to the best of our ability to all our inmates, across correctional centres.

In the coming week, it is expected that the Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, will address the Parliament, where greater detail will be provided.