DC accused of corruption granted bail
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— A district constable was on Wednesday arrested and charged with multiple of breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act.
According to the Jamaica Constable Force (JCF), District Constable Junior Hollingsworth of the Santa Cruz Police Station was charged following a ruling from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).
The Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) reportedly launched an investigation into an incident. A file was prepared and sent to the DPP's office for alleged corruption involving Hollingsworth.
He was granted bail in the sum of $1 million with three sureties and ordered to report to the St Elizabeth police daily.
IPROB said the arrest is part of their continuing thrust to root out corrupt members from all ranks.
