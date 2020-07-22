DC charged with simple larceny

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) district constable has been charged with simple larceny following the disappearance of a sum money on July 10.

He has been identified as Ricardo Segree and was assigned to the Canine Division.

According to the JCF, Segree was on an operation in the Corporate Area when the money reportedly went missing.

A search of the police personnel on the location was conducted and the money found in his possession, the organisation said.

Segree was charged on Thursday, July 16 following a ruling from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court the following day and was offered bail in the sum of $300,000. He was ordered to surrender his travel documents and he is to report twice per week to the police.