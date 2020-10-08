DC health dept asks White House attendees to get tested
WASHINGTON, United States (AP) — The Washington DC Department of Health has released an open letter appealing to all White House staff and those attending a September 26 event in the Rose Garden to seek medical advice and take a coronavirus test.
The letter indicates a lack of confidence in the White House medical team's contact tracing efforts for the virus outbreak that infected President Donald Trump, multiple senior staff members and two US senators, among others.
Co-signed by nine other local health departments from neighbouring jurisdictions in Maryland and Virginia, the letter says contact tracing on the outbreak has been insufficient and “there may be other staff and residents at risk for exposure to COVID positive individuals”.
The move highlights the public health dilemma faced by Mayor Muriel Bowser's administration regarding the current outbreak. The Trump White House has operated for months in open violation of several DC virus regulations, hosting multiple gatherings that exceeded the local 50-person limit and where many participants didn't wear masks.
