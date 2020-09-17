DK Duncan's family heartened by support

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The family members of Dr DK Duncan who passed away this morning in hospital, say they are heartened by the outpouring of love and appreciation from all over Jamaica and the world.

Dr Duncan, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, was 80 years old.

“DK left an indelible mark on the social fabric of the nation. He was not afraid to challenge the status quo, speak his truth and stand for equality or all people. He was fearless in championing issues that affect the majority of Jamaicans that often feel they have no voice. He was a master political organiser, focused on participation and engagement to build the country and a Movement from the ground up. He believed that collectively we could build a better Jamaica,” the family said, in a press release from the People's National Party (PNP), a short while ago.

His family said he chose the PNP as his vehicle to chart the development of his country and was instrumental in the development of the party.

They described Dr Duncan, who was a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and bonafide friend as a “giant”.

“He had a special relationship with his four brothers, as children of Pearly and HH, DK has left in all of us a legacy of commitment to social justice, integrity, passion for people, truth and love. He had a strong commitment to family and lived with a generosity of heart. He was deeply caring and always there for people in times of genuine need.

“We are grateful to the medical team at the UHWI [University Hospital of the West Indies] for their tireless and dedicated care. To Junior, Georgette, Paul, and the staff of the Dental Surgery, thank you for all your support. We are sincerely appreciative.

“Walk good DK, son of the soil. Your legacy will be carried by every soul that you have touched,” the family said.