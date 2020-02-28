DNA evidence links accused Portmore serial rapist to 4 more incidents
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The St Catherine South Police are reporting that DNA evidence has linked a St Catherine man to several cases of rape committed in the division from 2018. He has been charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault committed in the Portmore, St Catherine area.
The alleged rapist, who has been identified as 27-year-old Chaddane Harris, has been in custody since last year and is to be charged with an additional four counts of rape after DNA testing linked him to the cases dating back to 2018.
After being nabbed for housebreaking in July 2019, Harris was later charged with four counts of rape, the police said.
According to the police, results from DNA testing on historic samples recently linked Harris to an additional four cases. The latest charges bring the total number of rape charges against him to eight, and detectives say they are awaiting the results of at least two other tests.
Harris will answer to the latest charges in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, March 4, the police said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy