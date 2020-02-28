DNA evidence links accused Portmore serial rapist to 4 more incidents

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The St Catherine South Police are reporting that DNA evidence has linked a St Catherine man to several cases of rape committed in the division from 2018. He has been charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault committed in the Portmore, St Catherine area.

The alleged rapist, who has been identified as 27-year-old Chaddane Harris, has been in custody since last year and is to be charged with an additional four counts of rape after DNA testing linked him to the cases dating back to 2018.

After being nabbed for housebreaking in July 2019, Harris was later charged with four counts of rape, the police said.

According to the police, results from DNA testing on historic samples recently linked Harris to an additional four cases. The latest charges bring the total number of rape charges against him to eight, and detectives say they are awaiting the results of at least two other tests.

Harris will answer to the latest charges in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, March 4, the police said.