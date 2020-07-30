DPP labels Manchester fraud trial lawyers' statements 'highly improper'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn has dismissed as “highly improper, inappropriate and without any basis in evidence or law” public statements by two lawyers in the just-concluded Manchester fraud trial which she says are an attempt to “impugn the integrity of the prosecutors and police” who worked that case.

In a statement issued to the media last evening, the DPP said, “I reiterate that there is no evidential basis for my learned friends to make any assertion of prosecutorial misconduct and I therefore find that their comments would tend to mislead the media and the public and further seek to bring the office of the DPP into disrepute. This conduct is highly unprofessional and unbecoming of an attorney-at-law. It is rather shocking coming from senior members of the bar.”

The two attorneys, who represented two individuals in the case, in the aftermath of the sentencing of their clients, this week told members of the electronic media that a witness was “giving his testimony because of threats by the police about what would happen to him if he did not give evidence he was giving in court.” This was, they alleged, done in the presence of two prosecutors.

The DPP, in refuting the allegations said the witness was cross-examined by counsel for the defence and the assertions made were put to him “and were categorically denied by him”.

“The witness said in sworn evidence that he was only told by prosecutors to speak the truth. The presiding judge also questioned the witness in respect of this issue and the witness maintained his evidence on oath. It is important to note that a suggestion made by opposing counsel in cross-examination, which is denied by the witness, is not evidence.

“There is no evidentiary material to support the assertions made by those lawyers in respect of this trial,” the DPP asserted.

In the meantime, she said the “conduct by counsel for the defence...is indeed regrettable and has caused some anxiety and great discomfort to members of my staff when faced with this report in the electronic media”.

“It behoves all counsel both for prosecution and defence to constantly remind themselves of the codes of conduct and Canons of Professional Ethics and to desist from this unprofessional and unbecoming conduct which would lessen the trust of the public in the different agencies in the administration of justice including the private bar itself,” the DPP charged.

She said the release into the public sphere of “unsubstantiated allegations can have unintended negative consequences which may prove to be injurious to the well-being or welfare of the prosecutors”.

As such, the DPP said she will be meeting with senior staff to discuss whether it would be appropriate to refer complaints to the disciplinary committee of the General Legal Council.

“I certainly applaud and commend the prosecutors in this case for having displayed industry, self-discipline, high legal acumen, integrity as well as fortitude and patience in dealing with the particular challenges presented in this very complex case. Notwithstanding provocation in what was a hotly contested adversarial matter, they acquitted themselves at all times with commendable restraint and acted within the highest traditions of the bar,” the DPP said in the statement.

She further expressed concern in solidarity with similar sentiments by defence lawyer Peter Champagne, who yesterday pointed to a 'worrying trend' of counsel presenting misleading information to the media “which does not reflect the reality of the particular situation at hand.”

“One can only hope that the Jamaican Bar Association, whether through counselling of its members or other intervention, seeks to minimise or mentor in respect of what is the appropriate approach,” Llewellyn stated.

“All 58 members of the legal staff at the office of the DPP are salaried career prosecutors/ public servants. We operate within a code of conduct which is sacrosanct and which sees us being held to a higher standard in our professional performance than counsel for the defence as it is our burden to prove the case against each accused beyond a reasonable doubt,” she noted.

Furthermore, she said it is the role and function of her office to provide effective prosecutions by presenting the best available evidence in any case.

The closely watched $400-million Manchester Municipal Corporation fraud trial came to an end in May with the conviction of five of the remaining seven defendants.

Main accused, 35-year-old Sanja Elliott, the corporation's former deputy superintendent of road and works, was found guilty of 17 of the 32-count indictment that listed the various charges against the defendants.

The charges included conspiracy to defraud, engaging in a transaction that involves criminal property, several counts of possession of criminal property, facilitating the retention of criminal property, obtaining money by false pretence, causing money to be paid out by means of a false document, three counts of acts of corruption, and uttering false documents.

The others found guilty were Elliott's wife, TashaGaye Goulbourne Elliott; two former employees of the corporation, David Harris, secretary/manager and acting chief executive officer and Kendale Roberts, temporary works overseer; and Dwayne Sibblies, a former employee of Sanja Elliott, who had told the court that he was a construction worker.

Senior Parish Court Judge Ann-Marie Grainger on Monday handed down the sentences in the matter.

Of the five, four received custodial sentences. Elliott's wife got a non-custodial sentence and was fined $3 million.

Those freed at the end of the 11-month-long trial were Sanja Elliott's mother, Myrtle Elliott, and former commercial bank teller Radcliffe McLean.