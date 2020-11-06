DPP's office, police partner on training video

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Law enforcers will now benefit from a training video on digital policing that was launched Wednesday by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Speaking at the virtual launch of the Digital Policing video held at the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn highlighted the importance of continuing legal education of law enforcers especially in a technologically driven era where criminal investigations involve digital devices.

“We understand the challenges that law enforcers face in the gathering of evidence. Therefore, it is important that the skill sets of our law enforcers are enhanced to pivot and change in the same way that criminals engaging in transnational crimes are able to pivot,” she said.

This she emphasised would be facilitated through the training video on digital policing which will ensure that police officers remain one step ahead of criminals.

“We have to be able to use the technology and the particular orders that can be obtained under the Cybercrimes Act so that we are put in the best position to harness and gather all the evidence which will lead to successful prosecutions,” she noted.

The video, entitled 'Digital Policing Criminal Investigations in the Technological Era, explores the three investigative tools available to the police under the Cybercrimes Act that will assist them to gather computer material for any criminal offence. It will enhance the police's capacity to use their investigative powers under the Act.