DR Congo Ebola death toll passes 2,000 ahead of UN chief's visit
BENI, DR Congo (AFP) — The Ebola outbreak in DR Congo showed no signs of easing Friday on the eve of the UN chief's visit to the country, with the death toll from the highly contagious virus crossing 2,000 and a new fatality in neighbouring Uganda.
The latest casualty in Uganda was a nine-year-old girl from the Democratic Republic of Congo, reviving fears that the virus could cross the porous borders of the central African country, where it erupted in August last year.
DR Congo health officials said late Thursday that there have been "2,006 deaths (1,901 confirmed and 105 probable)" since August 2018, adding that 902 people had been cured.
The toll is a setback coming a day before UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres visits for a first-hand assessment of the fight back.
Guterres wants to "express support for the teams engaged in the Ebola fight-back," the UN said.
More than 200,000 people have been vaccinated during DR Congo's tenth and most serious Ebola epidemic.
It is the second-worst Ebola outbreak in history after more than 11,000 people were killed in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia between 2014 and 2016.
Containment efforts have been hindered by conflict in eastern DRC as well as attacks on Ebola fighters within affected communities.
"For the moment, the situation is better than the past weeks. But in certain zones, there are many cases of community resistance. These are the zones which have brought forth the most confirmed cases," Robert Bahati from Oxfam said.
"As a result, those who came in contact with confirmed cases have not been followed up," he said.
Jean-Edmond Bnanakawa Masumbuko, the mayor of Beni -- a major city which Guteress is due to visit -- said some people "had the tendency of viewing Ebola treatment centres as death traps.
"Out of the city's 14 zones, there are only four which continue to pose problems," he said.
