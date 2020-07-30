DSP Omar Morris dies in crash
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — A senior policeman died yesterday as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash along the Shaws main road in St Elizabeth.
According to police reports, about 8:15 pm yesterday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Omar Morris of the Westmoreland Police Division was driving his private motorcar along the main road when he tried to overtake a vehicle.
The police said upon failure to overtake the vehicle, he collided with a white Toyota Hiace mini bus.
The police said his vehicle was then flung off the road and into the YS River.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital where Morris succumbed to his injuries.
