Dad went to pick up son, shot dead

ST JAMES, Jamaica— A young boy is now left fatherless after gunmen shot dead 31-year-old labourer Chadwick Dryden, otherwise called Smirf, in the vicinity of the DMP Academy School in Montego Bay, St James, on Friday January 29.

Dryden was of a Mount Salem address in Montego Bay.

According to the police, Dryden went to pick up his son from school about 3:10 pm, and while sitting in the parking lot he was attacked by four men travelling in a Toyota Axio motor vehicle.

The gunmen opened gunfire at Dryden, who ran from his car into the school building.

He was chased back onto the roadway when the gunmen boarded their vehicle and pursued him into a nearby yard. The gunmen then opened gunfire again, hitting him.

The police were summoned and on arrival, the victim was seen lying in a pool of blood, suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and upper body. He was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The scene was processed by the Area One Technical Service Division and twenty-seven 9mm spent casing, two live 9mm rounds, four damaged bullets were recovered.

Investigations are ongoing, the police said.

Rochelle Clayton