Daddy U Roy dies at 78

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Veteran singer and vocalist Ewart Beckford, popularly known as Daddy U Roy, has died. He was 78 years old.

U Roy is one of dancehall's most influential figures. He started his career in the 1960s on sound systems, and hit the charts in the early 1970s as a toaster on popular hit songs like Wear You to The Ball (alongside John Holt) and Tom Drunk (with Hopeton Lewis).

As founder of Stur Gav, he exposed aspiring talent including Josey Wales, Charlie Chaplin, Frankie Paul, Tenor Saw and Early B.