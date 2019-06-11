Daily HIV prevention pill urged for healthy people at risk
WASHINGTON, United States — New recommendations urge doctors to prescribe a daily prevention pill to people at high risk of HIV infection.
Studies show Truvada cuts the chances that someone who's still healthy becomes infected from risky sex or injection drug use. But with nearly 40,000 new HIV infections each year in the US, only a fraction of people who could benefit are prescribed the drug for prevention.
The US Preventive Services Task Force says people at high risk of infection include those with an HIV-positive sexual partner, those who have sex without a condom with people at high risk of HIV, and those who inject drugs.
The recommendations were published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy