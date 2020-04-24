Daily US virus death toll down sharply to 1,258: Johns Hopkins
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The United States recorded 1,258 coronavirus deaths on Friday, the lowest daily toll in the country in nearly three weeks, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University.
The fatalities, recorded in the 24 hours up to 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Saturday), bring the overall US death toll to 51,017, according to the Baltimore-based university.
The United States is by far the hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, in terms of both confirmed infections and deaths.
Despite the sharp drop in the death toll, down from 3,176 on Thursday, health experts have said confirmation of a downward trend in the country's outbreak would require a sustained decline in cases and deaths.
