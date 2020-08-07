Dalley calls for resignation of IDT chair over JLP candidacy
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition spokesman on labour and social security, Horace Dalley, is calling for the immediate resignation of Marsha Smith as chairperson and member of the Industrial Dispute Tribunal (IDT) consequent to her engagement as a candidate for the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in St Ann North Eastern.
Dalley said the IDT is an independent quasi-judicial body that must adjudicate on matters between workers and employers, which very often include the government.
He said it is therefore untenable that Smith would begin her engagement as a candidate for the JLP and continue her association in whatever capacity with the IDT as an impartial actor.
“Ms Smith must tender her resignation immediately so that the integrity and neutrality of the IDT can be maintained,” Dalley stated.
He said for the workers' sake, the country cannot allow the perception of fairness and evenhandedness at the IDT to be compromised by this development.
