Damaged pipeline affecting water supply in St Mary

ST MARY Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says that a damaged transmission pipeline has resulted in the suspension of pumping operations at the White River Water Treatment Facility in St Mary.

Customers served from this facility are now experiencing disruption in their water supply.

The NWC said that its technical team is currently carrying out the necessary repairs in order to facilitate the resumption of service by late today, Saturday, January 11.

Areas affected include Endeavour, Cascade, St Mary Country Club, Charles Town, Tree Hills, Rock Cottage and Industry Pen.