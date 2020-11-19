Damaged roads in St Catherine North-East to be repaired soon
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Everald Warmington, says procurement for the repair of several roadways in St Catherine North East will commence in two weeks.
The minister, who along with Member of Parliament for the area, Kerensia Morris, and senior officials from the National Works Agency (NWA) inspected the damaged roads, including breakaways on November 18, said it is “vitally important” for the restoration of roads to begin.
Warmington said that much of the road infrastructure in the constituency “needs overhauling”, but the breakaways will be given immediate attention.
The minister said he has asked the NWA to start the costing process for the repairs.
He reported that since the heavy rains have subsided, road patching has resumed across the island and will be intensified.
Communities visited by the minister included Grateful Hill, Bamboo Ridge, Williamsfield, Riversdale and Lucky Valley.
For her part, Morris said she is pleased with the minister's visit, as the residents' quality of life has been impacted by the road damage, even as she welcomed the news of the repair work to get under way.
Meanwhile, Manager of Communications and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, said the agency has reopened most of the 260 blocked roads across the island.
According to Shaw, the NWA is working overtime to clear four remaining roads that have been made impassable due to the recent heavy rains.
He is imploring residents to be cautious on the roads that have been damaged.
