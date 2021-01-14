'Dan Dan' charged over Boxing Day murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have arrested and charged a man with the murder of 45-year-old carpenter Jason Plummer at his home in Kingston 13 on Boxing Day.

Charged is 25-year-old Daniel Kirkland, otherwise called 'Dan Dan' of Tewari Crescent, Kingston 13.

Lawmen said that about 6:50 am, the complainant was pounced upon by three men armed with guns who shot him in the upper body and then escaped on foot in the area.

A police team that was in the area intercepted the suspects walking along the roadway.

Upon seeing the police, the men reportedly discarded their weapons and escaped over a wall.

A Glock pistol with a magazine containing eight .40 rounds of ammunition and a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing two 9mm rounds of ammunition were seized.

Following investigations, Kirkland was arrested and charged on January 9.

His court date is being finalised.

The police said they continue to follow investigative leads into their search for the other suspects.