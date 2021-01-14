'Dan Dan' charged over Boxing Day murder
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have arrested and charged a man with the murder of 45-year-old carpenter Jason Plummer at his home in Kingston 13 on Boxing Day.
Charged is 25-year-old Daniel Kirkland, otherwise called 'Dan Dan' of Tewari Crescent, Kingston 13.
Lawmen said that about 6:50 am, the complainant was pounced upon by three men armed with guns who shot him in the upper body and then escaped on foot in the area.
A police team that was in the area intercepted the suspects walking along the roadway.
Upon seeing the police, the men reportedly discarded their weapons and escaped over a wall.
A Glock pistol with a magazine containing eight .40 rounds of ammunition and a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing two 9mm rounds of ammunition were seized.
Following investigations, Kirkland was arrested and charged on January 9.
His court date is being finalised.
The police said they continue to follow investigative leads into their search for the other suspects.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy