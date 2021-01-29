Dancehall artiste Rytikal charged with illegal possession of firearm

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dancehall artiste Rytikal was arrested and charged for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition at 8 Miles, Bull Bay in St Andrew yesterday.

Rytikal, whose given name is Rohan McFarlane, was reportedly seen acting in a suspicious manner while police were on patrol about midday in the community.

The police said the 25-year-old was questioned, his car searched and a Taurus .380 pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition found.

McFarlane was subsequently arrested and charged.