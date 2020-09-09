Danish convicted sub killer 'admits murder' of Swedish journalist
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AFP) — Peter Madsen, who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall aboard his homemade submarine, has admitted to the crime for the first time in a documentary broadcast Wednesday.
The 49-year-old inventor, who was interviewed over the phone, answered "yes" when asked by a journalist whether he killed the 30-year-old woman who was interviewing him in August 2017.
"There is only one who is guilty, and that is me," Madsen said in the documentary.
During his trial Madsen had insisted that Wall's death was an accident on his submarine, but he admitted to chopping up her corpse and throwing her body parts into the sea.
Wall, an award-winning reporter, had boarded the submarine to interview the eccentric and self-taught engineer for an article she was writing.
"Apart from August 10, 2017, I've never done anything to anyone," Madsen said in the documentary series entitled "Secret Recordings with Peter Madsen".
Only the first episode has aired so far.
The series is based on more than 20 hours of phone calls recorded between a journalist and Madsen without his knowledge.
Madsen later authorised the journalist to use the recordings for the documentary.
An autopsy report presented during the trial concluded that Wall probably died from suffocation or having her throat slit, but the decomposed state of her body meant examiners could not determine the exact cause of death.
Madsen was convicted of murder and sexual assault in April 2018.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy