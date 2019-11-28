Danny Roberts welcomes conflict resolution efforts in Anguilla

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus, through the Hugh Shearer Labour Studies Institute, recently conducted a two-day capacity-building workshop in conflict resolution on behalf of the Government of Anguilla.

The workshop forms part of the Anguillan Government's effort to train its labour officers, inspectors and tribunal members to be equipped with the skills and knowledge to enable them to successfully resolve disputes and conflicts in a complex and dynamic labour-management environment.

The Government of Anguilla has recently revised its Labour (Relations) Act, 2018 to incorporate international best practices in conflict resolution and to adopt procedures relevant to the peaceful and expeditious settlement of disputes.

Head of the Hugh Shearer Labour Studies Institute, Danny Roberts, said that The UWI Open Campus is responding regionally to the demands for better industrial relations praxis and the need to build the capacity of the main actors in the industrial relations system, to strengthen cooperation through dialogue and consultation as a means to achieve greater levels of competitiveness.

In Anguilla's case, Roberts said there was a need to provide relevant persons with consensus seeking skills, to assist the social partners in resolving labour disputes and achieving mutually beneficial outcomes, which would meet the underlying concerns and needs of the various parties.

The training intervention coincides with the Institute's mandate to expand its regional footprints in addressing lingering labour market concerns, and facilitate a deepening of the Open Campus' strategic focus to offer more continuing professional education to improve the quality of the labour market participants.