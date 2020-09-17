Darliston tax office to be closed for renovation

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says its Darliston tax office will be temporarily closed to the public as of Monday, September 21, to facilitate extensive renovation of the facility.

TAJ said the office is expected to reopen on March 1, 2021.

During this period, TAJ said staff members will be re-assigned to the Savanna-la-Mar tax office to support operations at that location.

“Taxpayers are being encouraged to visit the Montego Bay Revenue Service, Savanna-la-Mar or Black River tax offices to conduct business,” the agency said in a statement.