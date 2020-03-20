Daryl and Ann-Marie Vaz hand over buses to transport health workers

PORTLAND, Jamaica — Members of Parliament (MPs) for West and East Portland, Daryl and Ann-Marie Vaz, respectively, today handed over to NERHA authorities three 15-seater Hiace buses for the purpose of transporting health workers in Portland, including nurses and doctors, for the duration of the current COVID-19 health crisis.

The handing over of the vehicles was formalised during an event this afternoon at the Port Antonio Hospital in the parish.

Two of the buses were secured after representation was made to a private sector company by both MPs. Additionally, both MPs have loaned the health authorities a personal bus during this period.

“So crucial is their role, I believe that no nurse or health worker in Portland or anywhere should be put through the rigours of the sometimes challenging public transportation system, particularly at this time," Vaz said.

“Portland may not be insulated from COVID-19, hence it is time for all hands on deck to assist the parish and by extension, Jamaica to overcome the current situation,” Ann-Marie Vaz added.

"I call on all citizens to do what they can to limit the spread of this virus and, in particular, to look out for our children and the elderly. “Remember to wash your hands, avoid touching your face and do not hesitate to self-isolate and call the health ministry if you suspect you may have been exposed to the virus," she continued.

Vaz called on the private sector to consider making available more transportation options for medical personnel, some of whom are on the frontline battling the virus and do not have easy access to traversing between their homes and places of work.

He noted that with the tourism sector now at a virtual standstill, it is possible that a host of vehicles may be idle and could, in the interim, assist in alleviating transportation challenges facing public sector health personnel.