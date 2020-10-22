Data entry clerk faces fraud charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Twenty-two-year-old Javaughn Woolcock has been arrested and charged with several fraud offences committed at a financial institution in the Corporate Area, the police have reported.

They say Woolcock, a data entry clerk, has been charged with conspiracy to defraud, unauthorised access to computer data and making available device/ data to facilitate the commission of a crime.

The police say that, based on their investigations, Woolcock provided unauthorised information to facilitate criminal activities.

The young man is scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court to answer to the charges on Friday, November 20.