Date set for 2021 general election in Cayman Islands
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CMC)— Voters in this British Overseas territory will go to the polls in 12 months, on May 26, 2021.
The date has been confirmed by the Governor's office.
The 2021 elections will be the second general election to be held under the 'one person, one vote' system with single-member electoral districts.
“The Cayman Islands has a proud history of fair, well run democratic elections with high levels of voter participation,” said Governor Martyn Roper. “I am confident that the elections office will continue this practice in the 2021 general election.”
Candidates will contest seats 19 seat, as defined by 2015 Electoral Boundary Commission's report.
However, it is not known if the referendum on the government's cruise port project will also take place that day.
The date for the cruise port referendum was originally set for December 19, 2019.
A group, known as the Cruise Port Referendum (CPR), has been advocating to have the referendum on the same day as an election, stating that this would combine both the logistics and the expense.
