Day of mourning for Supt Clunis

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force says it will be observing a day of mourning, today, in honour of Superintendent Leon Clunis.

Clunis, who died on June 30, was one of four officers injured during an early morning attack in Horizon Park, St Catherine almost three weeks earlier.

Detective Corporal Dane Biggs and Constable Decardo Hylton were killed in the incident.

The main suspect in the incident, deportee Damion Hamilton, was killed by police at a house in Cooreville Gardens, St Andrew, a few hours after the attack.