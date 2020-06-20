Day of mourning to honour fallen cops
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson says Monday June 22 has been declared a day of mourning in honour of the two police officers who were killed during the Horizon Park attack last week.
Detective Corporal Dane Biggs and Constable DeCardo Hylton were killed when an 11-member team led by Superintendent Leon Clunis, acting on intelligence, went to a location to conduct a search. Clunis and another officer were also injured during the attack.
“Words are never enough to convey expressions of sympathy, but my prayers are with the families of the fallen officers,” the commissioner said in a statement.
Anderson said the day of mourning will be observed from 6:00 am – 6:00 pm to pay tribute to the “selfless acts of these officers and reflect on the hundreds of others, 194 of which were murdered in the last two decades, in the course of their duties.”
