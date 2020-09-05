Day two of General Election final count underway — EOJ

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says the final counting of ballots for the 63 constituencies continues today.

The office said that at the end of the first day of the final counting of ballots yesterday, September 4, the count was completed in five of the 63 constituencies — Trelawny Northern, St Ann South Western, Manchester North Western, St Andrew North Eastern and Kingston East and Port Royal.

The preliminary counting saw a 49-14 seat win for the Jamaica Labour Party on Thursday, September 3.

The EOJ said of the total 6,964 boxes to be counted, 3,795 were completed yesterday. It said the final counting of ballots for the remaining constituencies continues today.

The EOJ added that once the final count is complete in all constituencies, the director of elections will notify the Governor General and advise the clerk to the Houses of Parliament.