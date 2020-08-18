Dayton Campbell defends terms in St Ann NW
BROWN'S TOWN, St Ann — Dr Dayton Campbell defended his two terms as St Ann North Western member of parliament, saying he has overseen job creation and education programmes in the constituency.
Campbell, the People's National Party (PNP) incumbent, faces a challenge from the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate Krystal Lee and independent candidate Peter Shand, who is a former avid PNP supporter.
"We've done the work in the constituency and our campaign is not about the slandering and the defamatory things that they have been saying," Campbell told journalists after he was nominated at the St Ann North Western electoral office shortly after 1:00 pm today.
"Our campaign is run based on our achievements and also with the plans we have going forward," he added after laying claim to a number of accomplishments in the constituency.
He also outlined further development plans for communities within the north western section of the parish.
Campbell struck a light-hearted note when queried about his chances of retaining the seat.
"I'm the only candidate in the race that can vote for himself. And so, we start out with that advantage, in that the other two don't have a vote in this constituency," he quipped.
Lee is a JLP councillor in the St Mary Municipal Corporation who attended school in Brown's Town, while much of Shand's previous work as a PNP organiser was said to have been in another constituency in the parish.
Jamaica's General Elections are set for September 3.
Sanjay Myers
