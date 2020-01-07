Dayton Campbell joins Phillips' Shadow Cabinet

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) President Dr Peter Phillips is announcing the appointment of Dr Dayton Campbell to the Shadow Cabinet as Shadow Minister with responsibility for Special Projects.

Phillips said Campbell's immediate task is to prepare an implementation programme for priority projects, across all ministries, to be undertaken by the next PNP administration in the first one-hundred-and-fifty days.

Phillips noted that the focus of such an implementation schedule is to jump start the process to transform social and economic inequalities which exist in Jamaica and which have dogged the nation for centuries, creating deep divisions between the haves and the have not.

In welcoming the appointment, Campbell said that he will work diligently to ensure that the objectives are achieved for the benefit of all Jamaicans.

Campbell was campaign chairman for defeated challenger, Peter Bunting, in a bid for PNP leadership change last year.

The St Ann North West Member of Parliament resigned as opposition spokesman on health following the loss to Phillips.