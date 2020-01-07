Dayton Campbell joins Phillips' Shadow Cabinet
KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) President Dr Peter Phillips is announcing the appointment of Dr Dayton Campbell to the Shadow Cabinet as Shadow Minister with responsibility for Special Projects.
Phillips said Campbell's immediate task is to prepare an implementation programme for priority projects, across all ministries, to be undertaken by the next PNP administration in the first one-hundred-and-fifty days.
Phillips noted that the focus of such an implementation schedule is to jump start the process to transform social and economic inequalities which exist in Jamaica and which have dogged the nation for centuries, creating deep divisions between the haves and the have not.
In welcoming the appointment, Campbell said that he will work diligently to ensure that the objectives are achieved for the benefit of all Jamaicans.
Campbell was campaign chairman for defeated challenger, Peter Bunting, in a bid for PNP leadership change last year.
The St Ann North West Member of Parliament resigned as opposition spokesman on health following the loss to Phillips.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy