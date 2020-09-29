Deadline to register for November voter's list is tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says the deadline to register for the next voters' list is tomorrow.

The EOJ said the list is scheduled to be published on November 30.

According to the agency, people intending to have their name added to the voters' list must apply in person at an EOJ constituency office.

Individuals who register after September 30 will be added to the May 31, 2021 list.

Electors who meet the September 30 deadline should expect to receive their voter identification card by mid-December.

To register, applicants will be required to bring their photographs and have their fingerprints taken. Following the registration process, the applicants should expect their residence to be verified to complete the application process.

“We are also advising individuals who are already registered to vote, not to re-apply,” the EOJ said.

It, however, encouraged registered electors who have changed their address to visit the nearest constituency office and apply for a transfer of registration.

To be eligible for registration you must be a Jamaican or Commonwealth citizen, at least 18 years of age, and must be ordinarily resident in Jamaica for at least 12 months prior to registration.

All visitors to the EOJ offices are required to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth, sanitise upon entering offices and observe physical distancing as outlined by the Government of Jamaica.