Deadly end to love triangle
HANOVER, Jamaica— A painter from Dundee Pen, Hanover, 22-year-old Jahmore Lee, is now facing a charge of murder following a post mortem done yesterday on the body of 23-year-old Andre Williams, his rival for the affection of a woman in the parish.
Police reports are that on October 4, the two men turned up at the same time to the house of the 24-year-old woman with whom they both shared a relationship.
An argument developed and both men pulled knives and started to fight. Williams ran from the house and was reportedly chased by Lee, who later returned to the house and was seen washing what appeared to be blood off his body at a standpipe.
Williams was not seen or heard from following that encounter. A missing person report was later made at the Lucea Police Station and the woman gave a statement outlining her version of the incident.
An extensive searched was carried out in the area but Williams was not found. Two days later residents stumbled upon a partially decomposed body in the Harvey River.
When the police arrived they were not able to identify any visible injury to the body due to the partial decomposition.
The woman's house was processed and the body was removed to the Noel Holmes Hospital where Williams was pronounced dead. Lee turned himself in to the police hours after the body was found.
During the post mortem yesterday it was determined that the cause of death was stab wounds to the torso.
