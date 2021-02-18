Deal to get 1.1 billion vaccines to over 190 nations
GAITHERSBURG (AP) — Vaccine developer Novavax has agreed to provide 1.1 billion doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine for use in more than 190 low- and middle-income countries.
The company said Thursday it has reached an agreement with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to provide the doses to the COVAX Facility, a project led by Gavi, the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.
They're working with groups including UNICEF, the World Bank and charities to guarantee equitable access to vaccines against the coronavirus to all countries.
Novavax Inc, of Gaithersburg, and the Serum Institute of India, a top maker of vaccines for poor countries, will manufacture and distribute the Novavax vaccine. It's still in two late-stage studies, one in the US and Mexico and the other in the UK.
Novavax said testing has found the shot works against the original COVID-19 strain and two variants first identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa and now circulating widely.
The company is expected to supply doses mainly to wealthy countries, with the Serum Institute providing most supply for poor and middle-income countries, under a tiered-pricing arrangement.
