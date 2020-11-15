Death of 6-y-o boy in Clarendon sparks investigation

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that an investigation is now underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of six-year-old Oshane Banton, whose body was found floating at a sewage plant in Lionel Town, Clarendon yesterday.

According to the police, results of a post mortem are currently pending to determine the next steps in the investigation.

Police reports indicated that about 3:30 pm, relatives raised an alarm when Oshane could not be found at home. The police were also informed and a search then organised with the support of the community.

The police said a search team found Oshane's body about 5:30 pm floating in the water at a sewage plant in the community.

Anyone with information that can assist investigators is being asked to contact the Lionel Town Police Station at 876-986-3233 or 876-986-3207 or the nearest police station.