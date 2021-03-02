Death of Bunny Wailer a great loss for Reggae, PM says
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the passing of Bunny Wailer is a great loss for Jamaica and for Reggae.
Bunny Wailer whose given name is Neville Livingston died this morning.
In a series of tweets, the prime minister expressed his “deep condolences” to the family, friends and fans of the legendary Reggae artiste.
“Considered one of the long time standard-bearers of Reggae music, Bunny Wailer was founder and an original member of the Ska, Rocksteady and Reggae group, 'The Wailers' along with late Bob Marley and Peter Tosh,” Holness tweeted.
“Bunny Wailer is a three-time Grammy Award winner. In 1991 he won the award for Best Reggae Album, 'Time Will Tell,' a tribute to Bob Marley.
“Four years later, he won another Grammy with the album 'Crucial Roots Classic', and in 1997, his third Grammy was awarded for the 'Hall of Fame', a tribute to Bob Marley's 50th Anniversary.
“This is a great loss for Jamaica and for Reggae, undoubtedly Bunny Wailer will always be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music industry and Jamaica's culture. May his soul rest in peace,” Holness said.
