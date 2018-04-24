Death of child development officer a blow to CPSFA — Reid
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Education, Youth and Information Minister Senator Ruel Reid, says the loss of child development officer Kimberly Risden, who died in motor vehicle accident last Friday, will deal a blow to the Child Protection and Family Services Agency.
Risden, 30, worked at the Summerfield Girl's Home in Clarendon.
It is reported that her motor vehicle was found overturned in bushes in the parish.
The education minister said Risden was dedicated to public service and his thoughts and prayers are with her family especially her partner and two children.
Pointing to the tributes and outpouring of love and sympathy from friends and colleagues on social media, he said it is obvious that her life and work touched many in a positive way.
According to Reid, those who knew Risden well spoke highly of her diligence and commitment to her career, her genuine love for children, admirable traits which he says are crucial in the execution of her specific duties in public service.
He said the entire ministry extends its condolences and stands ready to provide the necessary support through counselling to her family and colleagues.
