Death toll climbs following passage of Tropical Storm Laura
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — The Directorate of Civil Protection (DPC) says the number of people killed as a result of the passage of Tropical Storm Laura last weekend now stands at 20, with at least five others reported missing.
The DPC, in a partial report, said that the deaths occurred in the south-east, west and south departments.
According to the report, 11 men and eight women, in addition to the 10-month old son of paediatrician Jessica Janniton, were all killed when the storm hit the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) last Friday.
The DPC also reported that five people, including two children, are still missing and are feared dead.
The report notes that four people were injured in the west and south departments and 198 families are affected in the department of Nippes.
The report also stated that 15 houses have been destroyed, 135 damaged and 447 flooded.
“The Artibonite river is in flood, rapid assessments will continue and reconnaissance flights in helicopters are planned,” said the DPC, adding that four bridges were damaged making the southern coastal area inaccessible.
The authorities are also reporting the destruction of the footbridge on the Haitian-Dominican border at Anse-à-Pitres and have said that the road linking the commune of La Victoire to Pignon is impassable.
“I share the sorrow of the families whose loved ones were killed on August 23 during the passage through the country of tropical storm Laura. I urge the population to respect the instructions of the authorities,” President Jovenel Moise said over the last weekend. The storm is now moving across the south eastern Gulf of Mexico with sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (MPH) and is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by Wednesday.
