Weekly Round-up: Death toll climbs in The Bahamas... Another SOE declared... OnePNP, Rise United clash ahead of leadership poll... Reggae Girlz, JFF in salary squabble

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The final death toll from Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas could be staggering as extra morticians and coolers to store bodies were being sent to the region to help authorities cope with the deadly impact.

Dorian slammed into northern Bahamas on Sunday, leaving a trail of immense destruction in Great Abaco Island and Grand Bahama.

Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said at least 30 people were killed in the Category five storm, which caused what he called generational devastation.

Thousands have been left homeless, while the United Nations said at least 70,000 were in immediate need of aid.

Watch as OBSERVER ONLINE wraps this week for you.