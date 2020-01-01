Death toll from the flu virus rises in Trinidad

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – The Trinidad Ministry of Health says the number of people who have died as a result of the influenza virus has risen to 37 as it reiterated an appeal for persons to get vaccinated.

In a statement, the ministry said that of last Friday, the cumulative number of vaccines administered to the public for this flu season was 48,411; and the number of suspected influenza cases for the year was 3,434. It said 37 people had died as a result of the flu.

On December 16, the ministry issued a statement indicating that the death toll was 32 and that the cumulative number of vaccines administered was 40,162.

The latest statement reminded the population that the influenza virus is serious and is generally more severe than the common cold.

“The flu vaccine is available, at no cost, at all health centres,” it said, urging persons considered to be in the “vulnerable” group to get vaccinated.

It said the group includes children aged six months to five years; pregnant women; adults over 65; people with chronic medical conditions as well as health care workforce.