Death toll rises as Suriname records more COVID-19 cases
PARAMARIBO, Suriname (CMC) — Suriname recorded its fourth death this month from the coronavirus (COVID-19) as the number of positive cases in the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOIM) country reached 177 after 21 new ones were reported late Monday.
Director of Public Health, Cleopatra Jessurun, said as on previous occasions, the names or gender of the victims would not be disclosed out of respect for the family.
So far, five people have died from the virus since the first death occurred on April 3.
Last weekend, President Desi Bouterse issued a decree as the country recorded more cases of the virus, allowing law enforcement authorities to detain persons caught breaking the measures, including the curfew, aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.
Official figures show that there are now 229 active cases here with 253 people placed in quarantine.
Jessurun told reporters on Monday night “I want to reassure people; there will certainly be monitoring of patients who are discharged or who are positive. We always try to guarantee everyone's healthcare".
The director of public health said that before the weekend the testing capacity of the Central Laboratory of the Public Health Service (BOG) had increased to 5,000 and appealed to the population to continue to follow the guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy