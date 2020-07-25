Decardo Hylton laid to rest in Linstead
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Constable Decardo Hylton was laid to rest in Commodore Cemetery in Linstead this afternoon.
The internment followed a service of thanksgiving at Bread of Life Ministries, also in Linstead.
Hylton, 27, was one of two policemen shot and killed in the line of duty on June 12. The other was 26-year-old Detective Corporal Dane Biggs, who was laid to rest a week ago.
In a video message delivered at the service, Prime Minister Andrew Holness reflected on the dangers policemen and women face in carrying out their lawful duties.
"Each time our officers leave their home, their families hope and pray for their safe return. Sadly, this was not the case for Decardo.
“As a country we grieve with his family, and friends as well as his colleagues in the Jamaica Constabulary Force who must carry on without him.... As a parent myself, my heart breaks for his parents.
“On behalf of the Government of Jamaica and the people of Jamaica, I say thank you to his parents for his life, and for his service. May God continue to strengthen you and be a wall of comfort around you in this very difficult time.
"May Decardo's soul rest in peace and may light perpetual shine upon him,” the prime minister said.
The June 12 incident that claimed Hylton and Biggs also claimed Superintendent Leon Clunis who underwent surgery as a result of the injuries he sustained, but died moments before being discharged from hospital.
