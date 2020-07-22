Decline in workers leaving, but…

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of workers on the overseas employment programme scheduled to depart the island for Canada and the United States declined by 65 per cent and 73 per cent respectively due to COVID-19, as host countries prepared guiding frameworks and established protocols under which the workers could travel.

In outlining the toll that COVID-19 has taken on the programme, Minister of Labour and Social Security Mike Henry said the changes came at Jamaica “fast and furious”.

He said some of the changes related to immigration policies and procedures, inclusive of border control measures by destination countries.

“The projected employment figures were impacted towards the end of the last financial year,” Henry said.

He was making his contribution to the 2020/2021 Sectoral Debate yesterday.

Henry said the hospitality programme was disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and while US farmers continued to submit requests for workers, the hotel operators scaled back or shuttered operations, resulting in the repatriation of more than 500 workers, many of whom were several months in advance of their original return date.

“Regrettably, the hospitality programme will be further impacted by the latest proclamation out of the White House, entitled 'Suspending entry of aliens who present a risk to the US labour market following the coronavirus outbreak'. This means that no hospitality worker will be able to travel to the United States until after December 31, 2020,” Henry said.

He advised though that pre-COVID, the programme did extremely well, and during the 2018/2019 fiscal year, 15,463 Jamaicans were employed. The majority of these opportunities, 16,357, were identified in the Canadian labour market, where a total of 7,880 placements were made under the seasonal agricultural workers programme, and 597 under the low skill programme.

In the United States, 6,355 workers got employment opportunities under the agricultural and hospitality programmes — 4,663 in the agricultural sector, while 1,712 benefitted from jobs in the hospitality sector. Fifteen truck drivers also departed the island for employment in the Canadian transportation sector, while 14 workers departed for employment in

Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.