Decomposing body found in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The body of an unidentified man was found in a state of decomposition in an open common on Hazard Drive in May Pen, Clarendon on Friday, March 20.

It is of dark complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Police reports indicate that about 11:40 am, residents stumbled upon the partially decomposed body and summoned them.

Upon their arrival, the body was seen clad in a yellow shirt, white merino and a plaid underpants.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue pending a post mortem examination.

The police are investigating.