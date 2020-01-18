Delay in restoration of water to Washington Blvd customers to Sunday

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The National Water Commission (NWC) says that customers in the Washington Boulevard area will experience further delay in the restoration of water supply to Sunday morning, January 19.

Full restoration of water supply was slated for 7 o'clock this morning (Saturday, January 18. However, according to the NWC, the pace of the infrastructural work has been hampered by heavy saturation of the earth along a difficult terrain.

The pipeline infrastructure which provides water supply to communities along the Washington Boulevard in St Andrew was dislocated and required extensive civil works for restoration, the NWC said.

Affected areas include: sections of Duhaney Park, New Haven, Patrick City, sections of Cooreville Gardens, Washington Gardens, sections of Molynes Road and roads leading off.