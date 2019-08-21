ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Delegate tampering fraud underway in PNP internal election

Dear Editor,

I write as a former delegate of the People's National Party (PNP). I say former because subsequent to the publishing of the Nomination Day list, on which my name appeared, I was removed as a delegate without notice.

I suspect that this removal was orchestrated by Team Phillips as my constituency is one represented by a strong Phillips ally.

Subsequent to this travesty, I was informed by sources close to the secretariat that there have been over 150 changes to delegates made since Nomination Day, and further research revealed that many were unaware that they had been removed as delegates.

Now, the process for delegate change or removal requires that a meeting among group members be held with at least 14 days notice of such meeting. Having consulted with other members of my own group, I was made aware that the majority were not informed of a meeting and that a meeting was unlikely to have been held; and if held, would have been unconstitutional. How can a Group Secretary be unaware of a group meeting when secretaries circulate meeting notices?

Under no circumstance should this flagrant corruption be allowed in the PNP. A full reform of how this delegates system is, at this point, necessary.

If this is the modus operandi of Team OnePNP to win through dishonesty then they have already proven themselves to be losers.

Let me use this opportunity to advise Dr Phillips, Mr Robinson and the entire secretariat that I am indeed disgruntled and should Dr Phillips continue on as leader he will lose at least seven votes from my group.

We believe that if we are not good enough to be PNP delegates or be valued enough to be informed of a delegate change then the PNP certainly doesn't need us.

Concerned PNP member