Delivery man held with firearm in Kingston
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A team of officers assigned to the Kingston Central Police Division arrested and charged 27-year-old Ricardo Burton, a delivery man of Hanover Street, Kingston with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition during on operation on Law Street, Kingston on Wednesday, February 17.
Police reports are that about 9:40 pm, lawmen were in the area when they saw Burton, whose action aroused their suspicion.
He was accosted, searched and one 9mm Taurus pistol with a magazine containing two 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from his waistband, the police said.
He was subsequently taken into custody and was charged following a question and answer segment in the presence of his attorney.
His court date has not been finalised.
