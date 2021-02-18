Delivery man held with firearm in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A team of officers assigned to the Kingston Central Police Division arrested and charged 27-year-old Ricardo Burton, a delivery man of Hanover Street, Kingston with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition during on operation on Law Street, Kingston on Wednesday, February 17.

Police reports are that about 9:40 pm, lawmen were in the area when they saw Burton, whose action aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted, searched and one 9mm Taurus pistol with a magazine containing two 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from his waistband, the police said.

He was subsequently taken into custody and was charged following a question and answer segment in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not been finalised.