Delta adds new non-stop flights to Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Major American airline Delta will add new daily non-stop flights between Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston and New York City's John F Kennedy International Airport later this year.

Making the announcement today, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said that the move is welcomed and will benefit tourism including Diaspora tourism.

“I was very happy to receive news that Delta will be increasing flights to Kingston to meet the growing demand to visit our island paradise. This will add to the other daily nonstop flights offered by other carriers. It is also timely in light of the fact that we have three new hotels opening within 12 to 18 months and an increasing number of home stay accommodation options around the city,” said the minister.

The airline will be operating the Kingston flights on Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which includes 16 business class seats, starting December 20.

The news comes after Spirit Airlines recently announced plans to increase flights between Kingston and Fort Lauderdale daily on a seasonal basis.

Bartlett is currently in South America on a Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) coordinated tour. He is joined by JTB Head, Donovan White; Senior Advisor/Strategist, Delano Seiveright; JTB Deputy Director of Tourism, Sales/USA and Latin America, Donnie Dawson and other senior JTB and ministry officials.