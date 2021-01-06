Democrats win first Georgia runoff, control of Senate in reach
GEORGIA, USA (AFP) - Joe Biden's Democratic Party took a giant step Wednesday towards seizing control of the US Senate as they won the first of two Georgia run-offs, hours before Congress was set to certify the president-elect's victory over Donald Trump.
Reverend Raphael Warnock's victory, projected by multiple US networks overnight, capped a grueling nine-week runoff campaign and puts Georgia's other knife-edge race in the spotlight for its potential to impact the balance of power in Washington.
"I promise you this tonight: I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia," Warnock said in a livestream to supporters.
Should Republicans lose the second race it would be a political debacle just as Trump is expected to suffer another bitter blow when Congress affirms Biden's Electoral College victory.
Warnock, 51, made history as just the third African American to win a Senate seat from the South. He defeated Kelly Loeffler, a 50-year-old businesswoman appointed to the Senate in December 2019.
In the second race, Democrat Jon Ossoff's campaign manager said in a statement that once all votes are counted they "fully expect" Ossoff will have defeated his Republican opponent.
With 98 percent of precincts reporting, Ossoff was 16,370 votes ahead, more than Biden's victory margin in Georgia for the presidential race. Analysts have said he was well placed to win, with many outstanding votes coming from staunchly Democratic-leaning Atlanta suburbs.
Final results are expected by lunchtime Wednesday, Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling told CNN.
